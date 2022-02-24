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Canadian Pastor - God's Wonder Working Power
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1 view • February 24, 2022
1:23 Shadrach, Meshech, Abednego
1:04 Church blessed 3 times
1:41 Power of Prayer
3 important clips (4:09 total) taken from:
Church in the Vine in Edmonton has more COVID charges withdrawn
https://rumble.com/vvonao-good-news-church-in-the-vine-in-edmonton-has-more-covid-charges-withdrawn.html
Daniel 3:6 "And whoso falleth not down and worshippeth shall the same hour be cast into the midst of a burning fiery furnace."
* Things will get much worse for Canadians until the 2nd week of April, 2022. This is what is show in Armstrong's AI computer.
1:04 Church blessed 3 times
1:41 Power of Prayer
3 important clips (4:09 total) taken from:
Church in the Vine in Edmonton has more COVID charges withdrawn
https://rumble.com/vvonao-good-news-church-in-the-vine-in-edmonton-has-more-covid-charges-withdrawn.html
Daniel 3:6 "And whoso falleth not down and worshippeth shall the same hour be cast into the midst of a burning fiery furnace."
* Things will get much worse for Canadians until the 2nd week of April, 2022. This is what is show in Armstrong's AI computer.
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