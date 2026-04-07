De-Aging and Thriving in the Apocalypse: Shorting the Matrix while the Empire Self-Destructs

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In the Controlled Demolition of Reality, Jeff Berwick and Stew Peters talk about Spiderman in Utah, three-legged astro-nots, and living your best life while the world is fooked.
Stew Peters: Matrix Collapsing, All Fake & Gay https://rumble.com/v785rw8-matrix-collapsing-all-fake-and-gay.html
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Controlled Demolition of the American Empire | https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5