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Derek Chauvin sentenced;But case is NOT over!
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31 views • June 26, 2021
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced Friday to 22 years and six months for the murder of George Floyd, closing out a chapter in a case that redefined the conversation over race and policing in the U.S.
Mr. Chauvin, 45 years old, was convicted in April of all counts: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of Mr. Floyd. The 46-year-old Black man died after the white officer knelt on his neck and back for more than nine minutes. Viral video of the incident set off protests and riots through much of last summer.
My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:
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Mr. Chauvin, 45 years old, was convicted in April of all counts: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in the killing of Mr. Floyd. The 46-year-old Black man died after the white officer knelt on his neck and back for more than nine minutes. Viral video of the incident set off protests and riots through much of last summer.
My name is Bill Henshall. I also have a YouTube Channel with more videos called Win in Court at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMujwEGS39UHmNDwA-_SJxw
I have Constitutional Defense Document Packets and my COVID anti-vaccine, rent and mortgage relief packets. Information on all my Packets are available on request. You can e-mail me at: [email protected]
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