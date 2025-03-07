BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
How Should Christians Respond to Offenses? A Biblical Perspective
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
11 views • 1 month ago

How do you react when someone offends you? Do you respond in anger, or do you follow biblical principles? In this episode of Let’s Talk, we explore how Christians can respond to offenses in a way that honors God and strengthens relationships.

Join Daniel E. Collins as he discusses: ✔ The danger of overreacting (Proverbs 14:29) ✔ The law of confession (Luke 15:21) ✔ The law of reconciliation (Matthew 5:23-24) ✔ The law of forgiveness (Matthew 18:21-22) ✔ The law of love (John 13:34-35)

Learn how biblical wisdom can transform your response to conflicts and offenses. Share your thoughts in the comments, and don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell for more faith-based discussions!

Keywords
forgivenesslovejesusbible studychristianityfaithspiritual growthchristian livingreconciliationbiblical wisdombiblical teachingchristian podcasthow to forgiveovercoming angerlets talk podcastrespond dont reacthow to reconcile
Chapters

00:00Introduction to Responding to Offenses Biblically

00:28The Danger of Overreacting

01:31The Law of Confession

02:25The Law of Reconciliation

03:25The Law of Forgiveness

06:12The Law of Love

07:23Conclusion and Final Thoughts

07:59Closing Prayer

Related videos
