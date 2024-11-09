BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Leaving St. Kitts In A Hurry | What motivated Sister Collins to move to St. Maarten with her family?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
71 views • 5 months ago

In this touching episode of Let's Talk, we hear from Sister Collins about her heartfelt journey of moving to St. Martin to keep her family together. She shares her story of the sacrifices she made, including giving up her job and adjusting to a new life, all for the sake of her children's upbringing with both parents around. She also recounts the emotional and challenging times, especially with her youngest son's illness, and how they found joy and faith through it all. Sister Collins' story is a testament to love, faith, and resilience.

00:00 Introduction to Sister Collins' Testimony
00:13 The Decision to Move to St. Martin
03:15 Adjusting to Life in St. Martin
04:56 Joining the Good News Baptist Church
07:55 Challenges and God's Guidance
08:18 Junior's Story: A Joyful Angel
11:34 Reflections and Faith

Keywords
familytestimonyfaithsacrificeparentingresiliencecommunity supportovercoming challengesdivine guidancecoping with lossinspirational storieschurch involvement
