Narrative War Begins

The Left’s ‘Politically Advantageous' Iran War Narrative

* It is the second week of the so-called Iran war.

* We are told that it’s dragging on, we’re losing, and the Trump administration has no real success plan or clear end in sight.

* How is it then that Iran has no military, navy or leaders left?

* This is a surreal war.

* What is actually happening is not being reported.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (16 March 2026)

https://rumble.com/v777jde-victor-davis-hanson-why-the-iran-conflict-looks-stranger-than-it-is.html

https://youtu.be/dLTuuiL9uYQ