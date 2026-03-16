Narrative War Begins

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The Left’s ‘Politically Advantageous' Iran War Narrative
* It is the second week of the so-called Iran war.
* We are told that it’s dragging on, we’re losing, and the Trump administration has no real success plan or clear end in sight.
* How is it then that Iran has no military, navy or leaders left?
* This is a surreal war.
* What is actually happening is not being reported.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (16 March 2026)
https://rumble.com/v777jde-victor-davis-hanson-why-the-iran-conflict-looks-stranger-than-it-is.html