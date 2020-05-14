Tyranny Crumbling? Wisconsin Supreme Court Smacks Down Governor's Lockdown!

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Wisconsin's supreme court has ruled that the governor's ordered lockdown of the state is unconstitutional. Bars and restaurants threw their doors open to willing customers and the celebration was like the end of prohibition. The lockdown crowd warns of "chaos" if people are allowed to go about their business of their own free will. Also today: tyrannical Michigan governor strips 77 year old barber of his license and Liberty University resists lockdown with voluntary on-campus offerings.
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