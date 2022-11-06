HERE IT IS !!!!! "The RECORD That was (DOWN)and (COVERTLY) Our ENEMY aka OPPONNENT is MADE NAKED !!

"It is Time to RECOGNIZE The Reality of the Perfection of the Word HAS Manifested and NOW BEARS RECORD to the TRUTH..... As Don Meridith used to say ..turn out the lights the party's Over!! Satan's reign is beginning and that means the End is Arriving and Jesus is Coming!! Faith is Essential to continue,,,,, and Knowing the TRUTH will sustain you..."

video by Jonathan Kleck

all glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ, our Savior and King

Jesus Christ is the Holy Lord God who came in the flesh

1 John 4:2 "By this you know the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is of God."









