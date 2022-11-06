Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
HERE IT IS !!!!! "The RECORD That was (DOWN)and (COVERTLY) Our ENEMY aka OPPONNENT is MADE NAKED !!
119 views
channel image
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
Published 17 days ago |

"It is Time to RECOGNIZE The Reality of the Perfection of the Word HAS Manifested and NOW BEARS RECORD to the TRUTH..... As Don Meridith used to say ..turn out the lights the party's Over!! Satan's reign is beginning and that means the End is Arriving and Jesus is Coming!! Faith is Essential to continue,,,,, and Knowing the TRUTH will sustain you..."  

video by Jonathan Kleck 

all glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ, our Savior and King  

Jesus Christ is the Holy Lord God who came in the flesh 

1 John 4:2 "By this you know the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesses that Jesus Christ has come in the flesh is of God."   





Keywords
godloveangelchristjesussalvationraptureend timesrepentanceholyrepentforgive

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket