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Grounding Yourself. Brother Tony Pantalaresco. Romans 5:8. Gold & silver fasten the feet. but a good councell is more pleasant then they both. Syrach 40
Just a Messenger of God
Just a Messenger of God
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https://www.youtube.com/@HerbsPlusBeadWorks/videos

She Saw the Rapture: Unspeakable Joy for the Saved, Terror for the Left Behind

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IGeWpKiF7R8

Joshua Aaron 🎶 He's Coming Again (Official Music Video) Jerusalem

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pX9bllb9kJ0

Homeless, Preparing for the end times

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jlYtxr0C-Cw

The world we live in. PDF


dropbox.com/scl/fi/1koq8u25v4pb8gon1xlqy/Final-Draft-1.pdf?rlkey=8buklyi2rqoql79af1ftauyun&e=2&st=5xz0hvk7&dl=0


Jesus saith unto him, I am the way, the truth, and the life: no man cometh unto the Father, but by me. John 14:6


Proverbs 5 LXX For the ways of a man are before the eyes of God, and he looks on all his paths.


Iniquities ensnare a man, & every one is bound-in the chains of his own sins.


What matters in this life is being Saved & in Heaven, & our purpose in this life that matters is that Jesus Christ is fasshioned/formed in us, by The Holy Spirit whereby as we believe on Jesus Christ & His Promises & submit ourselves to God, to obey His will to fear God & work righteousness, we are partakers of The Godly Nature where Jesus Christ is come in the flesh. 1 John 4. Christ in us the Hope of Glory.


I am crucified with Christ: nevertheless I live; yet not I, but Christ liveth in me: and the life which I now live in the flesh I live by the faith of the Son of God, who loved me, and gave himself for me. Gal 2:20


In dreams i have noticed multiple times that wicked doers cannot confess: Jesus Christ is come in the flesh. They also really hate, when I confess Jesus Christ is come in the flesh.


I have given them thy word; and the world hath hated them, because they are not of the world, even as I am not of the world. John 17:14


But as then he that was born after the flesh persecuted him [that was born] after the Spirit, even so [it is] now. Gal 4:29


Romans 8:29-30


29, ¶ For whom he did foreknow, he also did predestinate to be conformed to the image of his Son, that he might be the firstborn among many brethren.


    30, Moreover whom he did predestinate, them he also called: and whom he called, them he also justified: and whom he justified, them he also glorified.


https://www.youtube.com/@kiaora12/posts


kiaora12 10 months ago


Hello! Through the Grace of God, I finished my book! It’s called “The World We Live In - How A “Glitch In The Matrix’ Led Me To Uncovering The True Nature Of Our Reality” It’s a free PDF download - no e-mail lists, sign ups or anything :-) May God Bless You! Praise Jesus King of Kings! Here’s the link - also a clickable link is in my profile.:


dropbox.com/scl/fi/1koq8u25v4pb8gon1xlqy/Final-Draft-1.pdf?rlkey=8buklyi2rqoql79af1ftauyun&e=2&st=5xz0hvk7&dl=0


https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#1534


https://tyndalebible1534.com/


Please Hear & Share This: “Soon And Very Soon” We’re Going To See The King


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dv0siZFDMdI


All? Or nothing? 🙌🙌 what do you choose?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=INjS0Fych6s


Take a Moment to be Encouraged


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Qgwm2jyu44


What a Beautiful Name


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5WNfnuVfejM


((faith, love, works))


    By faith are we never with out love and good works, yet is our saving imputed neither to love nor unto good works, but unto faith only. For love and works are under the law which requireth perfection, and the ground and fountain of the heart, and damneth all imperfections. Now is faith under the promises, which damn not: but give all grace, mercy and favour, and whatsoever is contained in the promises.

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Privacy Policy