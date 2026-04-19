The Doctrine of Stare Decisis and the Dynamics of Judicial Authority in the American Legal System

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The doctrine of stare decisis, a cornerstone of the American legal system, promotes consistency by encouraging courts to follow precedents from prior cases. Rooted in common law, it balances stability in judicial decisions with flexibility for evolution, influencing how authority is exercised across court levels while addressing tensions between tradition and adaptation.
Read the complete essay and view supporting resources at Real Free News https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/the-doctrine-of-stare-decisis-and
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