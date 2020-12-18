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REBEL NEWS: “How can vaccinating you, save me?” Microbiologist pushes back against COVID vaccine requirements
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113 views • December 18, 2020
Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story. https://www.rebelnews.com for more great Rebel content.
Drea Humphrey speaks to microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi about the issues surrounding the newly released COVID-19 vaccines.
Quote from Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi author of Corona False Alarm? Facts and Figures "If anyone under 70 in North America that wants to get vaccineted with a new vaccine that has not been tested for Side Effects, I Promise you... you will get the side effects.... and the can be unpleasant and even DANGEROUS... "
FULL REPORT from Drea Humphrey: http://rebelne.ws/3r651su
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
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An original video production by Rebel News.
Drea Humphrey speaks to microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi about the issues surrounding the newly released COVID-19 vaccines.
Quote from Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi author of Corona False Alarm? Facts and Figures "If anyone under 70 in North America that wants to get vaccineted with a new vaccine that has not been tested for Side Effects, I Promise you... you will get the side effects.... and the can be unpleasant and even DANGEROUS... "
FULL REPORT from Drea Humphrey: http://rebelne.ws/3r651su
Unlike almost all of our mainstream media competitors, Rebel News doesn’t receive any government funding. We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting. Please consider supporting Rebel News by making a donation, purchasing a RebelNews+ subscription, shopping in our online store, or any of the other methods below:
►Support our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation
► Donate in cryptocurrency - http://rebelne.ws/crypto
►Make a donation through PayPal - https://rebelne.ws/paypal
►Rebel News Plus - Become a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus
►BUY Rebel News gear - https://rebelne.ws/store
►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast
Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!
FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook
TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter
INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram
PARLER - https://rebelne.ws/parler
An original video production by Rebel News.
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