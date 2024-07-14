WASHED UP NEVER-MADE-IT ROCKER RUNS HIS MOUTH RIGHT INTO THE GROUND!

Here's another guy who believed everything he saw on the BBC. Apparently people tried telling him and he didn't just not listen, he unfriended and made fun of them. See, they were DENIERS! But they're still alive and he isn't.

It looks like he had a band in the 1980's that played under some pretty nice looking bills. In wrestling terms he was a "jobber." Basically the doormat. Bye douchebag.

Sources

https://x.com/JonelessHomes/status/1811991585124442414

https://www.facebook.com/LordBillyBrown/

https://www.facebook.com/LeeLevOwletonGahan/

His music video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Qu3zeyCBes

Music: Specimen - Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Check out some cool duds at the store:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

