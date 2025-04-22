💥WEATHER PATTERNS! EARTH IS IN TRAVAIL FOR THE LAST DAYS!

planet Earth is in a period of travail as a woman in labor. these are the last days and we are waiting for the big unraveling. and all the weather and earthquakes and disasters around the world are the signs that we have been looking for that things are on the move and that huge prophetic events are getting ready to take place. All I can say is these things are happening every day all around the world and no one is exempt from it. so we must be getting ready





THIS IS THE VIDEO FROM THE WORLD OF SIGNS. YOU CAN GO TO THEIR YOUTUBE CHANNEL AND SEE EVEN MORE FANTASTIC FOOTAGE





https://youtu.be/k745iuEWGGs?si=t4q_Wk8i030B0N0h