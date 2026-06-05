CANCER CONTINUES TO SKYROCKET! - What You Need To Know!

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Josh Sigurdson reports again on the massively increasing cancer rate epidemic as cases skyrocket. While Pam Bondi and Tulsi Gabbard's husband battle cancer, there are a lot of questions regarding where this massive increase is coming from.





While doctors claim they are "baffled" by the across the board increases in cancer rates internationally, it's abundantly clear where much of this epidemic stems from. Still, years after the 2021 explosion, few in mainstream science are willing to acknowledge the obvious connections.





Rates by 2050 are set to affect almost everyone in the US and UK.





Past senate hearings have shown a massive coverup in origin and the origin is pretty clear to anyone paying attention.





Pfizer and Moderna have both acknowledged their part following investigations, yet people still roll their eyes and laugh at the connections to the mass injection campaign. While pathologists and even major government figures come out pointing to major studies, there is very little media attention.





Pfizer is coming in with their so-called "solution" claiming that "cancer is the new Covid." When they say this, they mean monetarily. Yes, they actually have boasted about this helping them grow revenue as they attempt to come out with an injection for cancer.





We've reported time and time again on real world potential solutions. Perhaps it is time for people to take a second look at these potential solutions and the testimonies that back them.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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