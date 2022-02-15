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More from Dr. Roger Hodkinson
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21 views • February 15, 2022
Dr. Roger Hodkinson is worth listening to. Funny how the vast majority of doctors in
the US and Canada are cowering under the fear of the medical boards who are ready to pounce on them like cats on mice. The medical boards are staffed by big pharma, hospital reps, and the insurance industry. They control doctors' licenses, and thereby control what doctors say publicly, what they can and cannot prescribe, and whether they can act independently according to their conscience (they can't).
the US and Canada are cowering under the fear of the medical boards who are ready to pounce on them like cats on mice. The medical boards are staffed by big pharma, hospital reps, and the insurance industry. They control doctors' licenses, and thereby control what doctors say publicly, what they can and cannot prescribe, and whether they can act independently according to their conscience (they can't).
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