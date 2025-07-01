Trump 1-7-25 Press Conference Considering Prophecies 01/08/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares all the topics that President Trump discussed at his Press Conference yesterday. President Trump is going to make some huge changes in our nation, including making Greenland and Canada a State.
00:00 – Opinion on Trump
07:35 – Changes Trump is Bringing
24:23 – Our Sponsors
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: