5 Healthy Lunch Ideas To Lose Weight, Easy Healthy Recipes

Here are 5 Healthy Lunch Ideas For Weight Loss that have plenty of fiber, healthy fat, and protein to help you shed fat



1 white bean salad recipe 330 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



2 cups mixed salad greens

1/4 chopped cucumbers

5 cherry tomatoes

1/3 cup canned white beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 avocado

1 tablespoon white vinegar

2 teaspoons olive oil

salt and ground pepper to taste



Preparation



Combine greens, cucumbers ,tomatoes , avocado and beans in a medium bowl Drizzle with vinegar and oil and season with salt and pepper. Toss to combine and transfer to a large plate. enjoy!





2 Chicken with bell pepper and corn stir-fry recipe 300 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1 teaspoons olive oil

1/4 pounds chicken breast

1/4 teaspoons ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 tsp finely chopped fresh cilantro

1/2 medium red bell peppers, chopped

1/2 cups sliced carrots/

1/4 cups chopped red onion/

4 tablespoons water

1/4 cups canned corn

1 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp lime juice

1/4 avocado, diced





Preparation



Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and stir for 2 minutes and add chicken and Cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is just cooked through, 5 minutes. Add carrots, bell peppers, water ,salt ,black pepper and Cook cover until the vegetables are crisp-tender, about 5 minutes.



Stir in corn, ground cumin, cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in lime juice and cook for 1 minute more.

Serve the chicken over the corn mixture, topped with avocado.







3 Spinach pasta salad 340 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1 cup chopped spinach

5 cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup edamame

2 tablespoons low fat cheese

1 tablespoon finely chopped red onion

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon dried dill

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 Teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground pepper

1/4 cup cooked whole-wheat fusilli

1 cup water



Preparation



cook pasta according to package directions.

Whisk vinegar, oil, dill, garlic powder, salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add pasta, spinach, tomatoes, edamame, cheese and onion; stir to combine. Serve on a large plate and top with cheese.





4 tuna pasta salad 340 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients





1/4 cup whole wheat macaroni pasta

1/3 medium shredded carrot

5 cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup Kalamata olives

1/2 tsp parsley chopped

1 tbsp. white vinegar

1 tbsp olive oil

1 clove garlic

1/2 can tuna in water

salt and pepper to taste





Preparation



Cook pasta according to package directions.

In large bowl, add shredded ,carrot and tomatoes and olives sliced in half, add tuna and parsley.

In a small bowl, whisk vinegar, oil, garlic, salt, and ground black pepper; add it to the mixture.Toss until the mixture is thoroughly combined.







5 Pasta-e-fagioli 270 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1/4 cup whole grain medium pasta shells

2 oz instead no-salt-added white beans, rinsed and drained

1 tsp fresh parsley

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cups chopped Onions 40g

1/8 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup chopped carrot

1 glove garlic

1/2 tsp dried oregano, crushed

1/8 teaspoon red chili pepper

4 oz reduced-sodium chicken broth

3,5 oz no-salt-added diced tomato sauce, undrained

1 tsp shredded Parmesan cheese



Preparation



In a Small Stock Pot, heat oil over medium-high heat.

Add onions, garlic, celery, carrot, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes or until softened, stirring frequently. Stir in oregano, and chili pepper.



Cook and stir for 1 minute. Add tomatoes, broth, and pasta shells. reduce heat. Simmer, and cover, about 15 minutes or until pasta is tender.

If water is all absorbed before the pasta is cooked, you may need to add more hot water.



Add beans into pasta mixture. Simmer about 5 minutes or until heated through.

Stir in parsley . Immediately ladle into serving bowls. Sprinkle with Parmesan and enjoy.