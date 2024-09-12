CHP Talks: Brian Peckford—The Supreme Court Fails to Defend the Constitution!

September 12, 2024: My guest this week is the Hon. Brian Peckford, former Premier of Newfoundland, the last living First Minister to sign the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and a true patriot. We discuss the general collapse of our justice system and—in particular—the recent decision by the Supreme Court of Canada to refuse to hear an appeal brought by Mr. Peckford, Maxime Bernier and others in their case against the Canadian Government for violating their rights as citizens during the covid lockdowns . . . specifically their mobility rights . . . as their ability to travel on public transportation was denied due to travel restrictions and vaccine mandates.





Visit Brian Peckford’s blog for more on this and other important news and opinion: https://peckford42.wordpress.com





Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/