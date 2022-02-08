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We Need a Church for Repentant Billionaires - Shunyamurti Teaching
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31 views • February 08, 2022
What good is billions of dollars if you don’t have love? The elitist leaders of the current world regime are operating in a paradigm that will soon be overturn by the power and light of the Real. Shunyamurti shares that the opportunity to repent is open for all, the chance to turn the black coal of the ego into the beauty of the diamond mind of the new world order.
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We are doing our best to produce as much content as possible, to create more livestream satsangs, Q&A's and guided meditations. Your support is paramount to sustaining the mission of the Sat Yoga Ashram to disseminate as much heart-opening and mind-expanding content from Shunyamurti as possible.
If you have benefitted from these teachings, please consider making a love offering, so we can continue to provide access to this timeless wisdom.
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We have launched a Patreon page in order to support this YouTube channel. All of our Youtube and podcast content is offered free of charge, and our channel isn't monetized, but it does require a team of dedicated yogis.
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We appreciate your support - please donate!
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Podbean: http://satyoga.podbean.com/
Blog: https://www.satyoga.org/blog
If you enjoyed this video please click the like button and subscribe to our channel for more spiritual wisdom from Shunyamurti.
Sign up to the Sat Yoga Newsletter to stay attuned to any shifts that may occur in our ability to sustain these offerings and receive your free sample of Shunyamurti’s new book: https://www.satyoga.org/newsletter-sign-up-youtube/
You can also find us on the following channels:
Sat Yoga on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/0bbd3ca9-2755-4296-849d-13de4c5f2ff1
Sat Yoga on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/OgN9UMYLfvik/
Sat Yoga on Rumble: https://rumble.com/vlslsd-prepare-your-divine-weapons-for-the-final-battle-shunyamurti-teaching.html
SAT YOGA MEMBERS SECTION - Free 10-Day Trial:
To become a member and gain access to a vast archive of Shunyamurti's teachings, writings, and guided meditations. Learn more and sign up for your free 10-day trial: https://satyoga.org/becoming-a-member/
We are doing our best to produce as much content as possible, to create more livestream satsangs, Q&A's and guided meditations. Your support is paramount to sustaining the mission of the Sat Yoga Ashram to disseminate as much heart-opening and mind-expanding content from Shunyamurti as possible.
If you have benefitted from these teachings, please consider making a love offering, so we can continue to provide access to this timeless wisdom.
BECOME A SAT YOGA PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/satyoga
We have launched a Patreon page in order to support this YouTube channel. All of our Youtube and podcast content is offered free of charge, and our channel isn't monetized, but it does require a team of dedicated yogis.
MAKE A DONATION:
https://www.satyoga.org/donate
We appreciate your support - please donate!
ABOUT SHUNYAMURTI: https://www.satyoga.org/shunyamurti
FOLLOW US ONLINE
Newsletter: http://eepurl.com/dPEt7z
Website: https://www.satyoga.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/satyogainstitute
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/satyogaashram
Twitter: https://twitter.com/sat_yoga
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/135j7XjUoaTOn1cCTWcBJS
iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/spiritual-teachings-with-shunyamurti/id312136041?mt=2
Podbean: http://satyoga.podbean.com/
Blog: https://www.satyoga.org/blog
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