© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
POLICE OFFICER CHRIS SAVAGE BLOWS LID ON VACCINE CRIMES
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
259 views • January 10, 2021
Mirror. Source
POLICE OFFICER CHRIS SAVAGE BLOWS LID ON VACCINE CRIMES https://is.gd/MiATjB
Quote: "AT the No Jab No Pay No Way rally in Brisbane Qld Australia former Sergeant of Police Chris Savage explains how police and doctors who are brainwashed blame parents for vaccine injury and death. Former Sergeant of Police Chris Savage was working in the Queensland Police Service from 1990 to 2012 and he was harmed in October 1989 by the Hep B vaccine. This woke him up to the danger of vaccines and then during the career he attended sudden deaths of babies after vaccines. He asked the parents what the baby's health was like in the 2 months with no vaccine and the light came on and they said their baby was healthy eating and sleeping and after the vaccine all hell broke loose with inconsolable crying, convulsions, seizures and then death. Brainwashed police are accusing the parents of Shaken Baby Syndrome. Parents who found there baby deceased and picked the child to gently shake were immediately accused of SBS. Then the police would rely on pro vaccine doctor's medical evidence to convict the parent or baby sitter and they would go to prison. On all the post mortems the SIDS, SUDI or SBS all had Cerebral Cortex inflammation and swelling which causes brain to push against the skull and artery compression would lead to bursting and the baby would be severely injured or die. SHAKEN BABY SYNDROME SUBTERFUGE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuKyqQ0LpSv1cMB9oZmJKvQ JOIN ME ON FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/chris.savage.7399 The following link is Chris Savage interviewed on the Sean Maguire Radio Show in Dublin Ireland http://outofthebagradio.weebly.com/podcasts/podcast-sean-maguire-guest-chris-savage-ex-queensland-police-sergeant-vaccines-30062015 https://www.blogtalkradio.com/intheknowwithsallieelkordy/2015/06/04/ex-cop-force-vaccinated-with-hep-b-at-academy-chris-savage-with-sallie-elkordy How Vaccines Harm Child Brain Development - Professor of Biology Dr Russell Blaylock - Warning to all!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QBcMYqlaDs Dr. Suzanne Humphries on The Dangers of Vaccines https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McfXd_Xuojs GARY NULL
POLICE OFFICER CHRIS SAVAGE BLOWS LID ON VACCINE CRIMES https://is.gd/MiATjB
Quote: "AT the No Jab No Pay No Way rally in Brisbane Qld Australia former Sergeant of Police Chris Savage explains how police and doctors who are brainwashed blame parents for vaccine injury and death. Former Sergeant of Police Chris Savage was working in the Queensland Police Service from 1990 to 2012 and he was harmed in October 1989 by the Hep B vaccine. This woke him up to the danger of vaccines and then during the career he attended sudden deaths of babies after vaccines. He asked the parents what the baby's health was like in the 2 months with no vaccine and the light came on and they said their baby was healthy eating and sleeping and after the vaccine all hell broke loose with inconsolable crying, convulsions, seizures and then death. Brainwashed police are accusing the parents of Shaken Baby Syndrome. Parents who found there baby deceased and picked the child to gently shake were immediately accused of SBS. Then the police would rely on pro vaccine doctor's medical evidence to convict the parent or baby sitter and they would go to prison. On all the post mortems the SIDS, SUDI or SBS all had Cerebral Cortex inflammation and swelling which causes brain to push against the skull and artery compression would lead to bursting and the baby would be severely injured or die. SHAKEN BABY SYNDROME SUBTERFUGE https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuKyqQ0LpSv1cMB9oZmJKvQ JOIN ME ON FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/chris.savage.7399 The following link is Chris Savage interviewed on the Sean Maguire Radio Show in Dublin Ireland http://outofthebagradio.weebly.com/podcasts/podcast-sean-maguire-guest-chris-savage-ex-queensland-police-sergeant-vaccines-30062015 https://www.blogtalkradio.com/intheknowwithsallieelkordy/2015/06/04/ex-cop-force-vaccinated-with-hep-b-at-academy-chris-savage-with-sallie-elkordy How Vaccines Harm Child Brain Development - Professor of Biology Dr Russell Blaylock - Warning to all!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QBcMYqlaDs Dr. Suzanne Humphries on The Dangers of Vaccines https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=McfXd_Xuojs GARY NULL
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.