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THE NWO DIET DOCUMENTARY - THEY WANT EVERYONE VEGAN SO WE ARE ALL SICK
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141 views • June 19, 2021
SOURCE: PiratePete
mirrored from youtube
sv3ridge channel
this planned demic has closed all the meat processing plants and Bildo Gates owns fake meat companies... do the math...
I saw this video a little over a year ago, I was vegan at the time (5 years). Once I learned they want us all vegan I started eating meat, and lots of it. I eat grass fed beef, bison, elk, eggs, tuna steaks, goat butter, raw dairy, etc
mirrored from youtube
sv3ridge channel
this planned demic has closed all the meat processing plants and Bildo Gates owns fake meat companies... do the math...
I saw this video a little over a year ago, I was vegan at the time (5 years). Once I learned they want us all vegan I started eating meat, and lots of it. I eat grass fed beef, bison, elk, eggs, tuna steaks, goat butter, raw dairy, etc
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