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Alzheimer's Disease Overview
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72 views • October 19, 2019
Alzheimer's disease (AD) is like an electrical "brown out" that develops as energy production of the hippocampal region of the brain begins to fail and atrophies. Nutritional programs make it possible to resuscitate some mitochondrial energy production and either stabilize or improve symptoms.
Drugs are not a good solution because they provide minimal help and they have worrisome of side effects. Lifestyle strategies such as mental and physical exercise can delay or prevent the onset of AD and should always be part of an AD treatment program. It is also important to know that there are many prescription medications that are "anti-cholinergic" that are discussed in the videos below that can aggravate symptoms and should be avoided. Lastly, Dr. Saputo provides new cutting edge research that includes how light therapies can be used to reverse some symptoms of AD.
Drugs are not a good solution because they provide minimal help and they have worrisome of side effects. Lifestyle strategies such as mental and physical exercise can delay or prevent the onset of AD and should always be part of an AD treatment program. It is also important to know that there are many prescription medications that are "anti-cholinergic" that are discussed in the videos below that can aggravate symptoms and should be avoided. Lastly, Dr. Saputo provides new cutting edge research that includes how light therapies can be used to reverse some symptoms of AD.
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