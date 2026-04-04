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"I can claim, the Strait of Hormuz will never reopen" - Oil & energy expert Behzad Ahmadi-Nia, speaking to BBC
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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"I can claim: the Strait of Hormuz will never reopen."

Oil and energy expert Behzad Ahmadi-Nia, speaking to BBC: 

"The Islamic Republic accomplished something impossible — closing the Strait of Hormuz. America had 24 hours to prevent it. At great cost — and it still didn't do it."

According to Kpler and Tanker Tracker data: since the start of the war, Iran's oil exports have increased in volume and oil revenue has doubled while Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, and the UAE have been unable to export a single barrel for over a month.

"Iran's regional power has increased several times over. No one can easily joke about sanctions, economic pressure, or oil threats with Iran anymore."

Adding, more about this: 

India has bought Iranian oil for the first time since 2019.

The purchase of 600,000 barrels loaded was at Kharg Island, and paid for in Indian Rupees. It is arriving at Gujarat's Vadinar refinery today.

The purchase was made possible by a narrow 30-day US sanctions waiver expiring April 19. India also took delivery of 44,000 tons of Iranian LPG at Mangalore this week, loaded on a sanctioned vessel.

At its peak, Iran supplied 16% of India's crude. The US "maximum pressure" campaign killed that in 2019. Now the same US is quietly reopening the door because the Strait of Hormuz closure is hitting the global economy too hard to ignore. 

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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