Paul McCartney is Dead/PID ~ Tina Foster on Midnight in the Desert w/ Dave Schrader

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Attorney and author, Tina Foster, joins Dave Schrader on "Midnight in the Desert" to discuss the "Paul McCartney is Dead" conspiracy. Tina Foster is the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" and "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements." (Both books are on amazon.com). She has researched the area of doubles and imposter-replacements since 2008, carefully examining how they are used in psy-ops by counter-intelligence, military, and the entertainment industry. Tina’s dogged research into the Paul McCartney mystery has come to the attention of people around the globe. Recognized as an authority on the subject, she has been invited to speak on radio shows in the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia. Tina’s blog, “Plastic Macca,” has been quoted extensively in Paul Is Dead (PID) research.
Tina’s blog is Plastic Macca - Paul is Dead (plasticmacca.blogspot.com).
Recorded 15 Jan. 2020