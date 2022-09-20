Who are non-resident alien individuals?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Good introduction to understanding State National. For an in depth exposure watch the Out of Babylon 3 part series,
https://rumble.com/vzm5ip-out-of-babylon-with-david-straight-part-1.html
The U.S. Federal Income Tax is extremely limited in scope toward non-resident aliens. But just what is a non-resident alien? It may come as a surprise to many to learn that term actually describes most Americans living and working in the 50 states of the Union. To view the Weiss+Associates' video on the Revocation of Election process, please click the following link: http://youtu.be/hNzRBV43skY