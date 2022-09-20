Create New Account
Who are non-resident alien individuals?
Good introduction to understanding State National. For an in depth exposure watch the Out of Babylon 3 part series, 

https://rumble.com/vzm5ip-out-of-babylon-with-david-straight-part-1.html

The U.S. Federal Income Tax is extremely limited in scope toward non-resident aliens. But just what is a non-resident alien? It may come as a surprise to many to learn that term actually describes most Americans living and working in the 50 states of the Union. To view the Weiss+Associates' video on the Revocation of Election process, please click the following link: http://youtu.be/hNzRBV43skY



