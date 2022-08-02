Banker Pedo Chinese Spy World History Glimpse 9-11

Attn Mike Adams Staff, Alex Jones, &/or Connecticut Atty Norm Pattis, is this video noteworthy, interview-worthy, or of use for the Free Speech Sandy Hook Witch Trial in Connecticut?

I tipped then CT Atty Gen Dick Blumenthal about coming 9-11 & Anthrax in 1990s. Unknown to me at the time, at height of Anthrax Hoax '01, 23 y/o UConn Grad Student Tomas Foral was caught w/ enough military grade Anthrax to kill 10s of millions of people, attempted mass murder. CT US Atty John A. Danaher III gave Foral $100 fine, erasure of charges, 6 mo no report probation. At same time I got a year in prison, with possible life in a mental facility for no previous record for pepper spraying a police informant that I had call 911 on in 7 previous incidents where he tried to stab, rob me, & threatened my life, if I didn't turn over $30,000 cash police said I had in my safe before 9-11, for ratting CT State Police & Court zip code 06066 for UN Central Banker Child Trafficking & the coming 9-11.

I was trying to rat out my DoD Monsanto father for his trips back & forth to twin towers "Consulting" where he, Dennis E. Erickson, threatened to have me put in prison or mental hospital for life, have his granddaughter Sarah Michele Erickson (don't know her married last name, as I have been permanently estranged since railroaded to prison) gang raped (then age 14) by CT State Police &/or murdered if I ratted UN, Monsanto, China out for 9-11 & child trafficking.



Was Nancy Pelosi told by China, Larry Fink, Central Bankers, & UN Child Traffickers & Blood Drinkers to start Nuclear War w/ China, so Russian & China invade USA for QR Code Central Banker One World Chinese Reserve Digital Currency Klaus Schwab "You shall eat zee bugs" Great Reset? StopTheBS (Warning: Controversial Subject, Opinion) LBGTQ+ Bi-Sexual Incestuous Pedophile Joe Biden is #1 Chinese & Israeli B.A.R. Association Intel Central Banker Puppet, A F’ing LYING LAWYER SCUMBAG REPRESENTING ALL INT’L ATTORNEYS. Get married, they want all in the divorce for “their hours”. Have kids, they want them in courts & drugged up by Monsanto Chinese [CB] [DS] Big Pharma DoD CIA FBI CDC FDA NIH W.H.O., have an inheritance ... they take that too. Have a small business or farm, they’ll take it. Have FREEDOM ... ??? https://gab.com/SvenVonErick More video: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Db53P0QqcpED/