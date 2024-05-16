Aurora HAARPealis - New World Next Week

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw554/

This week on the New World Next Week: Macron pushes EU banking mergers . . . when it benefits France; AI blames HAARP for the aurora display last week; and a woman lives in a supermarket sign for a year.





