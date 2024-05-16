Create New Account
Aurora HAARPealis - New World Next Week
What is happening
Published 15 hours ago
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel

SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw554/

This week on the New World Next Week: Macron pushes EU banking mergers . . . when it benefits France; AI blames HAARP for the aurora display last week; and a woman lives in a supermarket sign for a year.


ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.

