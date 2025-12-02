The Sephardic jew Moses Levy, the number one slave trader to America, lived on St James Island 👀

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The Sephardic jew Moses Levy, the number one slave trader to America, was exiled from Spain.
He ended up living on an Island outside of Florida, which just so happened to be the St. James Island where Jeffrey Epstein had his infamous mansion
What are the odds?
It's a COHEN-cidence!
--------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!