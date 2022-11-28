COVID-19 DOES NOT EXIST: UK DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH ADMITS..!!!

Following a Freedom Of Information Request from a UK citizen, an official document from the UK Department of Health reveals COVID-19 does not exist. It was never isolated from any patient said to have had the "virus."This now sets a precedent. We were lied to and forced into two and a half years of domestic terrorism by our Governments.

It means the masks, lockdowns, vaccines and PCR tests were all acts of criminality and those responsible need to be held to account. They will face justice.

PLEASE SHARE FAR AND WIDE AS THIS INFORMATION IS NOW IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

