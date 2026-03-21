Trump launched Iran war stifling dissent from 18 US intel agencies – ex-US counterterror chief, Joe Kent - Megyn Kelly clip

🚨 Trump launched Iran war stifling dissent from 18 US intel agencies – ex-US counterterror chief

There was no "robust debate" at the deputies’ or National Security Council levels before Trump’s decision to attack Iran, says Joe Kent.

🔊 Policymakers around Trump were “heavily influenced, not necessarily by the intelligence from the 18 US intelligence agencies,” but by “a lot of Israeli officials who were coming directly to them,” he claims.

He believes they aimed to “tightly compartmentalize the president's circle” to prevent him from hearing any "dissenting voices."

🗣 According to Kent, “The DNI, the vice president, and other key members of the cabinet and the intelligence community... were far removed from the decisions being made.”



