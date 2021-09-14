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A Reminder of June 2009 Swine Flu + UK Yellow Card latest figures
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61 views • September 14, 2021
We need to learn from history more than at any other time.
If we don't we will Always be controlled and we will always be lied to.
The UK Yellow Card latest figures from 26 Aug 2021.
If we don't we will Always be controlled and we will always be lied to.
The UK Yellow Card latest figures from 26 Aug 2021.
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