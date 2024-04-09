News You Missed... While You Were Watching the Solar Eclipse

MAILBAG SHOW * 4.9.2024
PRELUDE TO NUCLEAR APOCALYPSE
https://www.infowars.com/posts/musk-washingtons-nato-promise-to-kiev-prelude-to-nuclear-apocalypse/
BIRD FLU WARNING
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13268235/This-100-times-worse-Covid-Bird-flu-warning-scientists-say-HALF-infections-H5N1-people-fatal-White-House-says-monitoring-situation.html
TOP INTERNATIONAL VIROLOGIST ISSUES DIRE WARNING
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/top-international-virologist-issues-dire-warning-massive-massive/
Positive Test Result for Avian Influenza at Texas Facilit
https://calmainefoods.gcs-web.com/node/13596/pdf
BIRD FLU OUTBREAK COULD BE WORSE THAN COVID
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2024/04/09/bird-flu-outbreak-could-be-worse-than-covid.aspx?ui=ee9b1a19dac8dfb21185caadf20bda9ef020101e88ea2801e212979d1a2e90b0&sd=20210322&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20240409&foDate=false&mid=DM1554842&rid=2091337690
EPA SEIZING CONTROL OF MOM AND POP POULTRY PRODUCERS
https://www.independentsentinel.com/epa-is-seizing-control-of-mom-and-pop-meat-poultry-producers/
VIROLOGIST PREDICTS IMMINENT TSUNAMI OF DEATH
https://vigilantnews.com/post/virologist-predicts-imminent-tsunami-of-death-among-covid-vaccinated/
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
