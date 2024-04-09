Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
News You Missed... While You Were Watching the Solar Eclipse
channel image
The Appearance
249 Subscribers
169 views
Published 18 hours ago

MAILBAG SHOW * 4.9.2024


PRELUDE TO NUCLEAR APOCALYPSE

https://www.infowars.com/posts/musk-washingtons-nato-promise-to-kiev-prelude-to-nuclear-apocalypse/


BIRD FLU WARNING

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-13268235/This-100-times-worse-Covid-Bird-flu-warning-scientists-say-HALF-infections-H5N1-people-fatal-White-House-says-monitoring-situation.html


TOP INTERNATIONAL VIROLOGIST ISSUES DIRE WARNING

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/top-international-virologist-issues-dire-warning-massive-massive/


Positive Test Result for Avian Influenza at Texas Facilit

https://calmainefoods.gcs-web.com/node/13596/pdf


BIRD FLU OUTBREAK COULD BE WORSE THAN COVID

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2024/04/09/bird-flu-outbreak-could-be-worse-than-covid.aspx?ui=ee9b1a19dac8dfb21185caadf20bda9ef020101e88ea2801e212979d1a2e90b0&sd=20210322&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art1HL&cid=20240409&foDate=false&mid=DM1554842&rid=2091337690


EPA SEIZING CONTROL OF MOM AND POP POULTRY PRODUCERS

https://www.independentsentinel.com/epa-is-seizing-control-of-mom-and-pop-meat-poultry-producers/


VIROLOGIST PREDICTS IMMINENT TSUNAMI OF DEATH

https://vigilantnews.com/post/virologist-predicts-imminent-tsunami-of-death-among-covid-vaccinated/


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Augusto on Rumble...

https://rumble.com/user/theappearance


Augusto on Bitchute...

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
newsrussiadreamsshowchristianityprayerprophecyeventsrequestsukrainecommentarycommentsquestionscurrentvisionsanswersbird flueclipsetestimoniesaugusto perezbunkersnew republiccovid-19mailbagfarms being destroyed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket