God Friday morning 11-11 part I (i made a new sign)

This morning I am attempting to help you recalibrate real physics and technology present in our historical accumen so you can properly, potentially, assess your topologically relevant environment. It’s important to separate fact from fiction but the fog of war utilizing purposeful redirects of population and resource aggregation makes seeing clearly is difficult.

I made a new sign or two utilizing basic timelines of chip to body augmentation which went commercial in 2013 and their body area network physical testing which, from what I can source goes back as early as the 1800s but def the 1940s.

This is the st patrick lesson from yesterday condensed in this morning’s discussion and I am still building grids and working on the filming portion with proper flow of organizated steps because y’all know I do not teach with stacks of outlines and selling you a methodology.

I teach by showing you what I do and reminding you your body was made perfectly already and you probably inherently know how to do a bunch of what I’m showing you but your worldview and other people’s behaviors around you diminished your somatform in your physiology so you end up smothered in drugs and other people’s unnecessary opinions. The world truly has become mentally ill, physiologically dislodged and entirely gaslit. In order to keep the striations of chaos off of our mental mirrors of assessment, honesty is needed in far greater spectrums. Honesty has not moved into a lethal arrangement as telling truth of any kind squares you up against the gaslighting, professionally paid and activated controllers of our day. They currently hold the power to push the buttons. Our job is ora et labora, prayer and labor. Faith and education.

I’m not asking you to pick up a gun or a book. I’m asking you to pick up your arm, breathe and feel your own body and take intellectual responsibility back and hang onto it as a parent or a person or a peculiar believer in Jesus Christ of Nazareth, Amen.

Sincerely,

Mrs. Wallace

