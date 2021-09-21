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LINDELL CYBER SYMPOSIUM: Technology Consultant Don Powers on The Problem of Digital Election Data
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10 views • September 21, 2021
Don Powers, an Oregon-based IT consultant and former North American vice president of a tech company, explains what he sees concerning the massive amount of digital election data and the challenges and frustrations among cyber experts and other participants at the Cyber Symposium. Mr. Powers was interviewed by William F. Jasper, Senior Editor, The New American, at the Symposium on August 11, 2021.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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