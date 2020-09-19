Fade Into Darkness - Days Darkening - Hymn Revival

"Fade Into Darkness" was written by Zach Clark, Caleb Jackson with Days Darkening © 2014



Fade Into Darkness is a song about the war that is raging on the inside of every living human being between what is right and wrong. For the Christian, the desires of the flesh are often opposed to that of the Holy Spirit and bring a person who has been walking in the light into a place of darkness. Galatians 5:17 Says “ For the flesh lusts against the Spirit, and the Spirit against the flesh; and these are contrary to one another, so that you do not do the things that you wish.” Scripture says our enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for to destroy us (1Pet 5:8). We need to choose to walk in the light so we do not fade into darkness. 1John 1:5-7 states “5 This is the message which we have heard from Him and declare to you, that God is light and in Him is no darkness at all. 6 If we say that we have fellowship with Him, and walk in darkness, we lie and do not practice the truth. 7 But if we walk in the light as He is in the light, we have fellowship with one another, and the blood of Jesus Christ His Son cleanses us from all sin.”





Fade Into Darkness



We are all sinners but just want more (Romans 3:23)

So guard your heart you’re in a war (Proverbs 4:23 & 1Peter 2:11)

A war between body and spirit and mind (Galatians 5:17)

What you set your sights on is what you will find (Matthew 7:7)

Death or life (John 5:24)

What you put your faith in is how he’ll decide (John 3:16)



One by one we could fade into the darkness (Matthew 25:30)

When we look the other way (James 1:14)

We see the light for but a moment (Matthew 13:5)

And so quickly it fades away (Matthew 13:6)

But I for one will not fade into the darkness (John 1:5)

I’ll walk in the light of day (1John 1:7)

No more will this darkness overcome me (1John 5:4)

‘Cause I’ve found the light that never fades (John 1:9)



How do they let the light just slip away (Hebrews 10:12)

Like the Israelites who so many times were saved (Exodus 6:6)

Or like the nine who were healed then ran away (Luke 17:17)

But I wanna be more like the one who had stayed (Luke 17:15-16)

You run and hide (Genesis 3:8)

Fear holds you (Romans 8:15)

just like a bird that’s too scared to fly (Matthew 10:29)



Fade

Jesus your light never fades (John 8:12)

Fade Fade



Jesus your light never fades (John 14:6)



Zach Clark, Caleb Jackson with Days Darkening © 2014