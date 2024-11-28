E-cars and ecrooklogy (in FR)

Do you want to buy an electric car to "save" the planet? It is much more expensive to buy than a regular car. You will have to change the tires four to five times more often because the car is much heavier. You will have to queue and wait a long time before you reload the battery. If anything goes wrong with the battery, it will cost you the price of a gas fueled car to change it. If the e-car takes fire, it cannot be lit out before the car has completely burnt out. Think twice before you park it in your house garage. It may burn down your house any time. And since the climate becomes warmer because of the increased sun activity, your e-car will of course not have any effect whatsoever on climate, since no e-car will cool down the sun ever!

