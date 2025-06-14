© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Take up your cross and follow me.”
That is what Jesus told His disciples, and what He has said to me, is, “The more you suffer, the closer you are to Me. Follow Me.”
Just because you are going through hard times does not mean you are in sin. It might simply mean that Jesus is building you.
