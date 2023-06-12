Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The future of the United States? In South Africa the power is off between 6 and 13 hours per day
133 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
Donate

Jim Crenshaw


June 11, 2023


The corruption, stupidity and APATHY we are facing here in the United States could take us down this same path. Criminals in charge screw things up. Guaranteed.


If you destroy the white people and the white culture in this country, we will arrive at this same destination that South Africa has already reached.

Source: serpentza on YouTube


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/apeIWsTVOP2T/

Keywords
usunited statesfuturesouth africablackoutpower outagejim crenshaw6 to 13 hours per day

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket