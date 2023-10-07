'NEW WORLD ORDER UPDATE!.

THE NEW WORLD ORDER HAS ARIVED. THIS IS THE REASON WHY DEADLY BIO-WEAPONS HAVE BEEN RELEASED UPON HUMANITY. THE WORLDS FOOD SUPPLY IS BEING DESTROYED AS IS THE FOSSEL BASED FUELS. FREE SPEECH IS BEING DESTROYED AND THIS IS SPEEDING HUMANITY INTO ANOTHER NAZI ERA OF MASS MURDER. I HOPE YOU HAVE YOUR GUNS AND OTHER PREPS. THE END OF HUMANITY IS SPEEDING TOWARD US NOW...