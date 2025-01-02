BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

End Time Events | Catholicism vs. Seventh-day Adventism. Who is right? Pastor Doug & Pastor Ben
Truth Today with Pastor Feagan
Truth Today with Pastor Feagan
13 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
25 views • 4 months ago

Pastor Ben examines Roman Catholic and Seventh-day Adventist views on end times of events. Watch Chad Ripperger speak of catechisms while Pastor Ben and Pastor Doug speak the Bible - the Word of God! Put on the belt of truth! Find your answers to Daniel and Revelation here:


Join us as we:


Unpack Chad Ripperger's comments

Explore Roman Catholic views on end time events.

Clarify differing views.

Examine Seventh-day Adventist eschatology

Offer valuable insights


Timestamps:

00:00 - Introduction

01:28 - Chad Ripperger's views

06:41 - Pastor Ben's analysis

23:06 - Pastor Doug | checklist of Antichrist beast

25:50 - Find more details and don't forget


👍🏻Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more in-depth biblical analyses!


‼️JOIN THE CHANNEL for exclusive perks 🌟

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD_yz8oHbCXEyklwWSIN8DQ/join


https://www.youtube.com/@PastorFeagan


💠Seventh-day Adventists Worldwide - 🌐 https://www.adventist.org/


#sda #Seventhdayadventist #AmazingFacts #3abn #Sabbath #Christianity #SDAsermons #turningpointusa #sabbathworship #sabbathsda #sdachurch #adventistas #seventhdayadventist #3angelstv #christiansongs #sermons #jesus #christianmusic


🔴 Original Source - Prophecy Odyssey | 11 - The Antichrist Beast | Doug Batchelor https://youtu.be/bDwwhifpm1k?si=3atx9X2l8nenk1lJ

🔴 Original Source - Father Chad Ripperger breaks down the End Times https://youtu.be/1LQCWmH7u2Y?si=aJWCECvjCmRIwhnu


🔴 Credits -

Beauty by MaxKoMusic | https://maxkomusic.com/

Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com

Creative Commons / Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-SA 3.0)

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...


🔴Copyright Disclaimer -

Under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, reacting, teaching, scholarship, education, and research. Fair use is use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

Keywords
biblejesuscatholicsdalast daysend time eventschad
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy