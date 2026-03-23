Tucker Carlson - Professor Jiang Xueqin on how this war is likely to go and what happens to the world - 3-20-2026

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Professor Jiang Xueqin on how this war is likely to go and what happens to the world - 3-20-2026
(0:00) How Will the Iran War Be Resolved?
(7:33) The 3 Major Trends We Will See Due to This War
(11:28) Will Japan Become a Nuclear-Armed Power?
(16:06) The Future of South Korea
(20:12) The Energy Crisis
(25:23) The Future of the GCC and Iran
(29:57) The Greater Israel Project
(35:11) How US Ground Troops Will Change the War
(36:46) Prof. Xueqin’s Advice to Donald Trump
(38:49) Is It Possible for the US to Get Israel Under Control?
(45:03) What Role Does Trump Play in All This?
(48:21) The Future of North America
(54:59) Are We Seeing the End of Europe?
(1:00:58) How Many Americans Truly Understand What’s Happening in the World?
(1:03:50) The Effort to Destroy Western Civilization