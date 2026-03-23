Tucker Carlson - Professor Jiang Xueqin on how this war is likely to go and what happens to the world - 3-20-2026

Professor Jiang Xueqin on how this war is likely to go and what happens to the world - 3-20-2026

(0:00) How Will the Iran War Be Resolved?

(7:33) The 3 Major Trends We Will See Due to This War

(11:28) Will Japan Become a Nuclear-Armed Power?

(16:06) The Future of South Korea

(20:12) The Energy Crisis

(25:23) The Future of the GCC and Iran

(29:57) The Greater Israel Project

(35:11) How US Ground Troops Will Change the War

(36:46) Prof. Xueqin’s Advice to Donald Trump

(38:49) Is It Possible for the US to Get Israel Under Control?

(45:03) What Role Does Trump Play in All This?

(48:21) The Future of North America

(54:59) Are We Seeing the End of Europe?

(1:00:58) How Many Americans Truly Understand What’s Happening in the World?

(1:03:50) The Effort to Destroy Western Civilization