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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report Episode 61 - 09 November 2020
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23 views • November 10, 2020
Need to Know Episode 61 (09 November 2020) with Giuseppe Vafanculo and David Scorpio. President Groper is installed by the globalists… Twitter explodes. Dystopian Groper empty car rally Groper message stirs parked vehicles. Undeniable mathematical evidence Groper-elect was thievery. Dirty dealings with Dominion ballot counting fraud. Trump decries attempted coup. Can Trump still win? Russia, China, Iran mock US elections. Maxine Waters will never forgive Black Trump supporters. Trump lowers Black and Hispanic unemployment gap with Whites. Insane disgraced sportscaster Olbermann calls for arresting Trump, Tucker… and you! AOC is making a list and coming after… you!
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