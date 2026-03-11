US Air Force Pilots were KILLED instantly: IRGC officially Announced the Downing of an F-15E Fighter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A few hours ago, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officially announced the downing of an American two-seat multirole fighter jet F-15E Strike Eagle, near the southwestern borders of Iran. The official report says that this American fighter jet was intercepted and shot down by Iranian air defense systems over the Persian Gulf, near the Iranian border....................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!