Sleepy Joe's Crash & Burn

It looks like Sleepy Joe not only needs a plan 'B', but a 'C', 'D', 'E', etc., etc. to get out of this mess.

Video Sourced From:

Mary at 'We The People News' - Situation Update

https://rumble.com/c/Mary

Closing Music Theme:

'Circus Calliope' by Steve Oxen

Fesliyan Studios - https://www.fesliyanstudios.com/about

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between 'We The People News' or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.



