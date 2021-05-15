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"Dead Waters of Paraguay" Tons of dead fish have suddenly surfaced after a climate catastrophe!
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43 views • May 15, 2021
Hosea 4: 2-4 Cursing and lying, murder and stealing, and adultery are rampant; one act of bloodshed follows another. Therefore the land mourns, and all who dwell in it will waste away with the beasts of the field and the birds of the air; even the fish of the sea disappear. But let no man contend; let no man offer reproof; for your people are like those who contend with a priest.
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