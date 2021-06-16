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Tucker Carlson Hints FBI Had Role in January 6 Mob Attack
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212 views • June 16, 2021
Today on TruNews, Edward, Lauren, and Doc dissect the Putin-Biden faceoff, despite the superpower summit not having snacks. Milo joins the program, and the team discusses the infiltration of the January 6th riot by FBI operatives. Lauren lays out the facts of her being de-banked by Wells Fargo.
In our final segment, a heartwarming update on the mother and child abandoned by FBI informant/faux Proud Boy Enrique Tarrio.
Edward Szall, Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/16/21
In our final segment, a heartwarming update on the mother and child abandoned by FBI informant/faux Proud Boy Enrique Tarrio.
Edward Szall, Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 06/16/21
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