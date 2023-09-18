π.Νικόλαος Μανώλης, Η Ορθοδοξία δεν είναι Θρησκεία [ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2018]
Γράφει ὁ π. Νικόλαος Μανώλης
Ἐμβαθύνοντας στή θεολογία τοῦ π. Ἰωάννη Ρωμανίδη ἀνακαλύπτουμε γιά τήν Ὀρθοδοξία μας πράγματα πού μᾶς ἦταν εἴτε ἄγνωστα εἴτε δέν τά εἴχαμε προσέξει ἀρκετά. Ἐνισχυόμαστε στό Ὀρθόδοξο φρόνημα καί πορευόμαστε. Ἡ Ὁμιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε τήν Κυριακή τῆς Ὀρθοδοξίας 25-2-2018.
