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SLEEPWALKERS - Are You One? - Q - Robert David Steele - Charlie Ward - Simon Parkes - Juan Q Savin et al
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1041 views • February 22, 2021
NOTE: I called SIMON Parkes 'BRIAN Parkes But hey so what, he doesn't say things right either! - SLEEPWALKERS - People who hypnotically believe in most anything that makes them feel good! Q; Robert David Steels; Charle Ward; Simon/Brian Parkes; Juan Q Savin spinning yarns that do not come true yet they just cannot admit it to their audience who do not call these frauds out on their phony claims! They are that dishonest! Steve Oieczenik is another one. WKAE UP!
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