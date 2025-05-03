ZERO queue for my voting in Fed election '25: SWAPPED ballots in the privacy of my booth MVI_4364-7,9merged

I have never had a faster voting procedure in State or Federal elections. Ten minutes before closing time, and no queue, so I walked straight in to the electoral roll officials. Compulsory preferential voting for the House of Representatives is a method the cabal have designed to draw votes from minor party and independents supporters, to eventually accrue to the major cabal-approved parties. I don’t know any way around it. By rendering your House of Representatives ballot paper (usually small and green-coloured) invalid, that is, writing something across it in ink, such as ‘NO CONSTITUTIONALLY LAWFUL CANDIDATES’, it can not be altered and used corruptly. Below-the-line voting, with care, is the best way to ensure that your minor party and/or independent candidate choices are honoured, without percolating upwards to the major parties. While it is time-consuming, numbering EVERY box is the best way to support the minors with values closer to your own, putting the highest numbers against the major parties’ candidates, meaning that these are your least desired options. I am not certain, however, I assume that if you number only the minimum required 12 boxes below the line, you are giving those candidates and/or parties control over the remaining preferences on the Senate ballot paper; by filling in every square yourself, you have taken full control of your preferences yourself. DISCLAIMER: ALL OF THIS ADVICE IS EDUCATIONAL ONLY, AND REPRESENTS MY OPINIONS ONLY; DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH AND TAKE YOUR OWN RESPONSIBILITY.