Russia to NATO: Bring body bags for troops if they enter Ukraine

Two things are happening simultaneously at rapid speed. Number 1: the implosion of American society. Number 2: The mad rush to begin a nuclear war with Russia. Lunacy is reigning supreme among America’s ruling class. The elite are taking all of us over a steep cliff into a dark abyss. We have reach the critical time that real men must take action to save the country from total destruction. Look at what we experienced this week. An armed transvestite murdered 3 innocent children and 3 adults in a Christian church school, and the indictment of a former president. The communist takedown of the USA is in full gear and receiving little resistance and pushback. While the men of America refuse to pull together to confront this evil sex cult regime, it may be the Russian Federation that puts us out of our misery. World War III’s use of nuclear war is dangerously close today. We may be a month or two away from destruction. Let’s start with NATO’s lunatic march to a nuclear winter.



Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 4/0/23





